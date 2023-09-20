U.S. Open Tennis Players, 2023

The 143rd edition of the United States Open Tennis Championships concluded this past weekend in Queens, New York. 43 American players started the two-week Grand Slam tournament in singles competition. This map displays the hometowns of the tennis players from the United States (19 Men and 24 Women) who participated. Two states produced over half of the players. California accounts for 15 of the players, followed by Florida with 8. The next highest state is Georgia with four.