College Football Success, NCAA Div. II, 2013-2022

The Northwest Bearcats are preparing for the 2023 season. This proportional symbol map is based on Div. II team success over the past decade, minus the cancelled 2020 season (due to Covid pandemic). One point is awarded for each round a team makes during the post-season playoffs. Six points are possible if a team wins a national championship. 54 points would be the maximum possible if a team won a title each of the nine years. Ferris State leads the nation with 32 points, followed by Northwest Missouri State with 30, Shepherd (WV) 23, Minnesota State-Mankato 22, and Valdosta State (GA) with 19