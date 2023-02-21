XFL Players, 2023

Just when you thought, Kansas City winning the Super Bowl, was the end of the football season. February 18, marks the beginning of the XFL season. This week’s map looks at the rosters of the eight teams that make up the league. Arlington, DC, Houston, Orlando, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Vegas are the eight teams, This spatial distribution is based on where the players went to high school. The pattern is very similar to the NFL and FBS, highlighting the ‘Pigskin Cult’. In terms of total numbers, Texas leads with 45, followed by Florida (40) and California (38) accounting for 37% of the roster players.