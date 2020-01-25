The St. Francis Hospital Foundation’s upcoming gala will be held Saturday, February 15.

The theme for this years event is, “A Garden Soiree,” and pays tribute to the beautiful new Healing Garden at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. Funds from this year’s gala will provide vital patient support programs for local cancer care patients through transportation, prescription and medical equipment assistance, as well as monthly meals.

Bob and Betty Bush, along with their family, will be back in Maryville for the evening as this year’s recipients of the Spirit of St. Francis Award. This award embodies the five values that the original five Sisters of St. Francis brought with them to Maryville and carried out in a legacy that served this community for over 125 years. These values are compassion, respect, stewardship, community and excellence.

“It is an honor to be able to recognize the Bush family in such a special way,” says Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Hospital Foundation. “They led with the same spirit as our founding sisters, and it made a tremendous impact on this community and across the region.”

The 2020 St. Francis Gala Co-Chairs, Teri Harr and Larry Mannasmith, have selected five individuals and families, pictured above, to serve as the 2020 Cancer Care Ambassadors. These ambassadors have experienced first-hand the impact that a cancer diagnosis can have on your life. These individuals and families want to ensure local cancer care patients in our community and region have the tools and support they need to fight. To read their courageous stories and support their team, visit one.bidpal.net/stfgala/browse/ donation.

“The ambassadors inspire us with their stories of courage and strength,” said Harr. “We are grateful for their willingness to encourage others to get involved and support cancer care services that will help others on their journey.”

The gala is open to all. Limited seating is available. For ticket, table or sponsorship information, please visit bidpal.net/stfgala.