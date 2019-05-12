The Nodaway County Health Center food establishment inspection reports for April were given by a department official:

City Star #3, 623 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection April 9

Priority: Microwave for customer use interior soiled with food debris, pizza cutter improperly washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Core: Exterior cabinet of gourmet ice machine observed with biofilm mold buildup; frost buildup on North Star reach-in ice cream freezer; microwave turntable plate in disrepair; torn seals on reach-in cooler doors; unshielded fluorescent light adjacent to ice machine; and bagged ice, bagged on-site without proper label identifying manufacture information.

Casey’s General Store #3430, 1719 East First Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection April 11

Priority: Iced coffee dispensing cabinet not holding 41 degrees or below cold holding temperature.

Core: None.

Dollar General #1227, 1121 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection April 12

Priority: None.

Core: Bags of dry dog food stored on floor, single service foam plates stored on floor, employee restroom door propped open in warehouse, all corrected on-site.

The Q BBQ Restaurant, 225 West First, Clearmont, medium priority

Routine inspection April 12

Priority: None.

Core: Wall and ceiling finish in disrepair in storage room adjacent to restroom; reach-in refrigeration unit missing an accurate and conspicuous thermometer.

West Nodaway R-1 School, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection April 12

Priority: None.

Core: Microwave interior finish in disrepair chipped and flaking.

Saints Ice, LLC, 1400 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection April 15

Priority: None.

Core: None.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection April 15

Priority: Fresh sliced cucumbers stored on salad bar above 41 degrees; large rolls of ground beef set out for thawing held above 41 degrees, corrected on site; can of mixed vegetables with sharp dents stored on canned food rack.

Core: Large rolls of ground beef thawed improperly, corrected on-site; loose and flaking paint observed on lower wall behind ware-wash machine; probe thermometer for cooks out of calibration, corrected on-site.

Finish Line, 620 North Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection April 15

Priority: None.

Core: Observed expired medicine for sale on retail shelving, corrected on-site; reach-in cooler door seals torn; cabinet doors below soda dispenser hinges in disrepair; frost buildup on interior of reach-in ice cream freezer; hand sink adjacent to ice machine electronic soap dispenser not working.

Aramark Northwest Campus Dining, 800 University Dr., Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection April 16

Priority: Sliced cucumbers located in walk-in cooler without date mark, potentially hazardous cut vegetables held past discard date, rubber spatulas cut and chipped with loose and flaking rubber, sliced sausage hot held on steam table below 135 degrees at Mediterranean Grill, sliced pork cold held above 41 degrees at Tex Mex, tornados hot held below 135 degrees on roller grill at the Pod Market, bowls adjacent to Mongolian Grill for customer use soiled with food debris, all corrected on-site; chipped bowls observed stored adjacent to Mongolian Grill and sliced turkey cold held above 41 degrees at produce market

Core: Items related to general sanitation, operational controls, facilities or structures, equipment design, general maintenance or sanitation standard operating procedures.

Follow-Up Inspection April 30

Priority: None.

Core: None.

Burger King Gilbertson Restaurants, LLC, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection April 18

Priority: None.

Core: Employee’s jacket stored on rack holding single serve food items, corrected on-site; cracked floor tiles observed in front of fryer and adjacent to the mop sink.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection April 18

Priority: Observed unlabeled chemical spray bottle stored on shelf, corrected on-site.

Core: Lobby soda fountain ice chute exterior soiled with syrup and debris, corrected on-site.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII School, 318 South Taylor Street, Graham, high priority

Routine inspection April 22

Priority: Ham stored above pancakes on shelving in walk-in freezer, corrected on-site.

Core: Pre-wash sink adjacent to ware-wash machine with black mold observed near backsplash area.

South Nodaway R-IV, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Routine inspection April 22

Priority: None.

Core: Microwave button protective covering finish not smooth and easily cleanable, corrected on-site.

St. Gregory’s Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection April 26

Priority: None.

Core: None.

The Ministry Center, 971 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection April 26

Priority: Observed laundry detergent stored above cased water bottles in warehouse, corrected on-site.

Core: None.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 South High School Ave, Ravenwood, high priority

Routine inspection April 29

Priority: None.

Core: Observed employee plate with partially eaten food stored in kitchen, corrected on-site.

Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, high priority

Routine inspection April 29

Priority: Cobwebs observed in storage room above shelving holding plates and utensils; tuna cold and bean salad cold held above 41 degrees on serving line; rubber spatulas observed with cracked, loose and flaking exterior which poses a physical contamination hazard, corrected on-site.

Core: Men’s restroom hand sink soap dispenser empty; serving trays stored in storage closet less than six inches off of the floor; hand sink adjacent to serving line obstructed with bucket of soapy water, corrected on-site; porcelain hand sink in ware-wash area with cracked and broken exterior.

Jefferson C-123, Conception Jct., high priority

Routine inspection April 29

Priority: Moldy oranges stored in walk-in cooler, corrected on-site; cut cantaloupe stored on salad bar above 41 degrees without ice or other cold holding provision.

Core: Refrigeration unit located in lunch room missing accurate and conspicuous thermometer.

Aramark – Mooyah, bakery, Starbucks, 800 University Dr., Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection April 30

Priority: None.

Core: Bakery dry storage pantry shelving with loose and flaking paint; Starbucks storage room hand sink missing soap dispenser, corrected on-site.