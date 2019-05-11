The fourth annual Art, Rhythm and Brews (ARB) sponsored by the Maryville Public Arts Committee (MPAC) will be from 8 to 11 pm, Friday, May 17 around the downtown square, Maryville.

ARB is MPAC’s major fundraiser. Proceeds fund art and future events in Maryville. The adult street party celebrates the arts and the installation of new sculptures in the Gallery of Outdoor Art (GOART). The social event gives attendees a chance to view the four new works of art up close.

The festivities include three stages of live music. Attendees will be able to sample food from local eateries, a variety of beers, regional wines and home brews.

At 8 pm, attendees have the choice of two musicians.

On the Fourth Street stage will be Alex Kirt. His style of music is often categorized as “deep blues.” Kirt will perform a solo concert providing musical entertainment by playing the guitar and a custom-made drum set with his feet. Originally from southern Illinois, Kirt currently lives in Maryville and teaches audio and broadcasting courses at Northwest Missouri State University.

On the Third Street stage will be the Matt Cook Collective, a unique Kansas City based jazz quintet. Band members Joel Gordon, Matthew Clinkenbeard and Matt Cook write the original, memorable and beautiful improvised music.

At 9:30 pm on the Main Street stage, Outlaw Creek, a country, rock band from Maryville will perform. Members include Nicholas Patterson on the drums, Keifer Nemyer on bass and Cory Cronk on guitar and lead vocals.

Home brewed beer will be available. Check out the local brewers and taste their unique beers.

Beer distributors participating are Crane, River Bluff Brewing, Liberty Cap and KC Bier. Backyard Wine and Vine of Maryville will be returning.

A taste of Maryville will be supplied by A&G Restaurant, Simply Siam Thai Food, Carson’s Sports Grille, Northwest Catering and William Coy’s Farm to Table Restaurant.

Rain locations are The Rose Theater, Board Game Cafe and The Pub, all in Downtown Maryville.

Early bird ticket prices are $25 until Saturday, May 11. Before the event, the tickets will be full cost at $30. At the gate, entry will be $35. Attendees must be 21 or older and bring a photo ID along with the ticket to the event.

Tickets are available for sale at Hy-Vee, Maryville City Hall, Nodaway News Leader, The Pub, from individual MPAC members and at eventbrite.com. Extra charges apply to the online purchase.