Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/31/23 with one addition. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder fee report for January 2023.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #81863-81971.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Cindy Wells, Missouri Association of Counties.

Elmo Fire, Jeremiah Bragg and Doug Hunt reviewed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) invoices.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, reviewed Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant for approval and signatures, the engineering services agreement. Jacobson also discussed softmatch bridges.

The commission, along with Engle, discussed the opening for the Household Hazardous Waste days. Walk agreed to be recertified and take over the drop off dates.

Inspected Road #750 in White Cloud Township and Roads #828 and #832 in Monroe Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A resident of Jefferson Township discussed brush issues.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, informed the commission that the annual donation from Tenaska had been received. The commission discussed how to donate that money, but no decision was reached.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/9/2023 as they will not be in session on the 7th in order to attend Great Northwest Days at the capital.