“Wednesday, February 3rd was National Signing Day. No event garners as much media attention in the life of a young person (high school senior) than Signing Day. This small sample, of the 300 top high school football recruits according to ESPN, highlights the ‘Pigskin Cult’. This region from Texas to North Carolina indicates the prominent role the southern states play in big-time football. Those ten states account for 171/300 or over half of the top recruits. The Southeastern Conference teams garnered 34% of the top recruits and the Power 5 Conferences accounting for 98% of the recruits.”