The Elmo United Methodist Church will hold its 73rd Lord’s Acre with dinner at 11:30 am, Saturday, October 29.

The menu includes ham balls, pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, noodles, turnips, corn, green beans, salads and pie. Adults are $12; children ages five to 12 are $6. The auction begins at 1 pm with Auctioneer Col. Liz Hunt.