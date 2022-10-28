Today’s Civic Women has extended the collection period for hats and gloves for children through Tuesday, November 1. The organization is asking people to recycle gently used children’s hats and gloves in sizes four to nine, gender-neutral colors. New items are also accepted.

The hats and gloves will be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms. Items can be dropped off at the following: Nodaway News Leader, First United Methodist Church, Dollar General North and Maryville Forum.