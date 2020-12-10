Eddie Dale Bishop, 67, Maryville, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born August 6, 1953, in Maryville, to Francis and Helen Louise Livengood Bishop.

He graduated from Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, with a degree in accounting.

Mr. Bishop’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial graveside services were Wednesday, December 9 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Nodaway County, 915 Douglas Street, St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.