Doyle Reed Gray, 70, Burlington Jct., died Monday, January 3, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

He was born May l, 1951, to Joseph and Ferne Reed Gray in Maryville. He graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1969 and earned a bachelor of science in economics at the University of Missouri. He later earned an MBA in finance and an MBA in real estate.

On April 21, 1990, he married Sheila Hoyt Olson.

There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to South Paws Wayward Friends or New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.