Jerry Kimmel, 83, Overland Park, KS, died Monday, January 3, 2022, in Overland Park.

He was born October 12, 1938, in St. Joseph, to Paul and Helen O’Dell Kimmel. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1956 and went on to major in math and physics at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On September 1, 1965, he married Carol Burch in the Danforth Chapel in Lawrence, KS.

A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mound City. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Memorials may be made to The Lake Mary Center, 100 Lake Mary Drive, Paola, KS 66071 or lakemary.org.

