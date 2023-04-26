By Kathryn Rice

As of April 4, DeAnn Davison completed her first year as director of both the Maryville Tourism Committee and Downtown Maryville organization.

Davison has spent a lot of her charter year attending training meetings and conventions to make connections with others in the industry and learn how to best promote both organizations.

She feels the biggest achievement in the tourism spectrum was getting Maryville the marketing certification through the Missouri Tourism Department. This certification allows Maryville to apply for additional grant funding.

The application process required over a two-month process. Items needed were a resolution from the Nodaway County Commissioners, a tourism website, a visitors guide, a marketing plan, a designated funding source and an employee, who was Davison. Some were already in place; and others Davison developed from scratch.

Grant guidelines were released in March. Applications are due in April. Davison is applying for three grants.

Davison wants to further develop the website. Build it further, to make it as comprehensive as possible.

Davison has found in her travels that everyone has been extremely helpful. She has traveled throughout the state and met with people from small and large communities.

Her future plans include learning as much as possible on how concepts apply; learning how to make the town a destination for events, such as sport tourneys and more that would drive the overnight stays in Maryville.

One event Davison thought was particularly helpful was the St. Charles Sports Travel Exchange. Different representative associations, ranging from horseshoes to softball, look at traveling in different areas of the state for events to support their memberships. Davison said this was a good chance to spotlight Maryville and Nodaway County as a destination for these associations.

“I’m continuing to learn,” Davison said. “About the opportunities out there and how to best represent our town and county; what best drives people to come for overnight stays and to our town.”

Davison spends 25 percent of her time on the Downtown Maryville organization. She feels the biggest piece of her job is to utilize the Main Street organization’s four-point approach, including design, promotion, organization and economic vitality.

She believes in rebuilding those commitments and identifying volunteers to execute those four points to the best of their ability.

“Just getting back to the core ideas by looking at the Main Street framework,” Davison said.

All of the Downtown Maryville board members have gone through Main Street online training. Davison and some of the board have attended workshops and training throughout the state. Davison and three board members recently attended a Main Street national convention in Boston, MA.

Activities planned by the Downtown Maryville board include Art, Rhythm and Brews in May and Music Off Main taking place during early evenings on some Saturdays at the Pocket Park. There will be a summer shop hop that involves many retail businesses. A turkey trot will take place Thanksgiving morning again this year. Downtown lighting for the Christmas season is planned, along with the Christmas parade and a December shop hop again in 2023.

“We are so very fortunate to have people who volunteer their time and finances to improve Maryville and downtown to leave a lasting impression of our city to visitors and our community,” Davison said. “They share our vision for revitalizing downtown.”