By Kathryn Rice

Stephanie Campbell Yount had just moved to town in 2016 and wanted to invest and become part of the community.

Yount had noticed there weren’t many small shops in Maryville, so Blue Willow Boutique was born. Joined by White Elm Mercantile in 2020, the two shops now reside at 107 East Fourth Street on the north side of the downtown square.

Last minute Christmas gifts are plentiful at the Blue Willow which specializes in apparel from size small through 3X in many styles plus with accessories. There is also a display of stocking stuffers for women, men, children and teens, with many items under $10 and all thoughtful and useful gifts.

White Elm has home decor and gifts for everyone on all Christmas shopping lists. The store features gourmet food, items for children, babies, pets, men, new moms, teacher gifts and new brides.

“You name it, we got it,” Yount said. “White Elm is the traditional retail therapy place where you walk around and look at beautiful things. Even as an owner, I like to walk in the front door and view the store as a customer.”

New items come in weekly, so the stores are always changing and have new items to look at.

Gift cards of any denomination can be purchased for either Blue Willow or White Elm. Each store’s cards can be used at that store or online at shopbluewillow.com or whiteelmgift.com. Both shops can ship gifts.

White Elm and Blue Willow will both be closed Saturday, Christmas Eve, December 24 and Monday, December 26. The shops will reopen Tuesday, December 27 with the shops’ semi-annual sales.

The shops are closed New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, and Sunday, New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023.

Normal hours are 10 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Friday; and 10 am to 4 pm, Saturday. For more information about Blue Willow Boutique and White Elm Mercantile, call 660.227.0335.