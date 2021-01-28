Changes have been made to the Northwest Missouri Basketball Tournament which is held at the West Nodaway High School in Burlington Jct.

With the cancellation of play because of weather and the withdrawal of the East Atchison JV team, the boys and girls basketball tournament will have the following six schools participating: West Nodaway, North Nodaway, Northland Christian, Worth County, Rock Port and Nodaway-Holt.

Games scheduled are Thursday, January 28: Girls NN vs WN, 4:30 pm; Boys NC vs NH, 6 pm; Girls WC vs NC, 7:30 pm; Boys WC vs NN, 9 pm.

Friday, January 29: Girls NN vs RP, 4:30 pm; Boys NC vs RP, 6 pm; Girls NC vs NH, 7:30 pm; Boys WN vs WC, 9 pm.

Saturday, January 30: Girls consolation, noon; Boys consolation, 1:30 pm; Girls, third place, 3 pm; Boys third place, 4:30 pm; Girls championship, 6 pm; Boys championship, 7:30 pm.