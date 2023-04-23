Michael Goff and Martha Greeley were both sworn in as new aldermen at the April 12 city council meeting.

Kenzie Wallace reported that the Farmer Fall Festival Committee wants to place a tube for drainage down at the park using their funds for the project if the city could help with the labor, and the council members agreed that the city would help.

Jon Benson presented the city with a non-binding contract with DA Davidson, Kansas City, as the city’s financial advisor for the lagoon project. It was approved to proceed with DA Davidson.

City Clerk Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report. All the bank accounts are reconciled and future bond payment amounts have been met.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report. He has been working on the water plant getting it ready for the audit. He has also been working on the ballfield preparing for the local games.

The council approved a bid from Inland Potable Services, Centennial, CO, for $2,950. They will perform cleaning and inspection of the water tower.

It was also approved for city hall to purchase a new copier for the office on a 60 month lease in the amount of $87 a month. Rohlmeier and Marriott were approved to attend 6-week training/schooling through MRWA in Jamesport for obtaining water licenses.

The council then went into closed session to discuss personnel.