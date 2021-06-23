The city council leading Burlington Jct met June 8 to address the following business.

• The first and second reading of Ordinance 584, setting and regulating manufactured, mobile, tiny skid homes was discussed and approved.

• Accepted the 1,000 gallon bid of propane from MFA at $1.55.

Reports

Melissa Cook, city clerk, reported the bond payment set-aside was met and there was an increase of $21,000 in revenue for the month. She also distributed to the council the Welcome to Burlington Jct. pamphlet she had made. She told about nuisance letters that were sent to residents for tall grass, derelict vehicles and other miscellaneous items.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report noting all meters were read with several in need of replacement and the crew is still waiting for asphalt for street repair.