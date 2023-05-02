The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board met on April 12 to discuss district business.

Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh, also an ambulance board member, reported that he will be retiring from the fire department and rescue squad as of June 1.

Director of Operations Bill Florea The sales tax payment for the month was $119,884.07. Kaci Billings and Kari Taylor, EMTs, have been released from probation. Florea asked for the board’s backing on sticking to the 100-mile radius on transfers, and the board agreed. Florea brought up potentially charging people for the lift services, which will be discussed at a future date.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz She is working on getting old outstanding invoices paid by insurance companies. Alice Schieffer got ESO and SAGE to balance.

Training Manager Becky Mercer The EMT-B class meets on Monday and Wednesday and continues through May 17. They are taking the practical test on April 29. The paramedic program will start approximately August 1 and run through December of 2024.

Employee concerns were also presented. Jared McQueen brought up that the mattresses were in bad shape and wanted to look at getting new ones. The board agreed. Morgan Wheeler brought up that in 2025, it will be the 50th anniversary of the district. She would like permission for the district to do some repairs to the buildings and grounds between now and then. The board said to make a list and prioritize what needs to be done.

Hoody apparel items were presented to the board along with the idea of earbuds as appreciation items for employees. It was also brought up to have a meal for employees on one night at the district barn.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $16,865.99, while invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $10,579.85.