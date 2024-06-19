The Northwest Missouri State University football team will host its 30th annual Shawna Zech/Scott Bostwick Memorial Classic golf tournament on Friday, June 21, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

Fans can register online to take part in the tournament.

On Friday, June 21, there will be two shotgun starts for the four-person scramble starting at 7:30 am and again at 1:30 pm. There will be a continental breakfast/lunch provided. There will be hole and door prizes available. Proceeds benefit the Bearcat Football program.

The cost is $150 per golfer. Those who do not have a group of four, the leaders of the tourney will put those folks in a group to fill out a foursome.

Donations are also accepted for the Shawna Zech Scholarship Fund.