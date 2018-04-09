Nodaway-Holt school district voters passed the continuation of the 89¢ levy per $100 of assessed valuation for an additional 20 years, sunsetting in 2037.

In Nodaway County, 232 total votes were cast at the polls, approximately 34 percent of the school district’s registered voters. Of the votes cast, 179 voters, 77.16 percent of the votes, voted yes to extend the levy while 53 voters, 22.84 percent, voted no.

In Holt County, 46 voters voted yes and 21 voters voted no.

In Andrew County, one voter voted yes and two voters voted no.

The proposition needed a simple majority to pass.

The funds from the levy will be used to build a new addition to the high school, update the bathrooms and kitchen, add a new roof to the elementary and more for approximately $3 million.

Superintendent Jeff Blackford stated the next step will be getting a detailed design from the district’s architectural firm, Auxier-Ellison Architects, Inc., St. Joseph. From there, the project will go out for bid followed by the acceptance of a contractor, which will take a few months to complete.

Administration will focus on getting the roof replaced on the elementary building and remodeling the elementary bathrooms this summer during school break. Blackford estimates it will be toward the end of the summer or later before they are able to break ground on the new addition.

“On behalf of the board of education, staff and students, I would like the thank the voters for their passage of the levy. The overwhelming support from the community shows its commitment to the students in our schools. The support will allow us to ensure quality learning now and well into the future. We will be able to provide our students with experiences they need to prepare them for real world work environments and ensure all students have a safe and secure learning experience,” Blackford said.