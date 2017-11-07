The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce leadership announces the Third Annual Chamber Christmas Parade to be Friday, December 1.

Beginning November 7, the Grinch Marshal voting opened at Your Maryville Hy-Vee and Walmart. Every $1 is equivalent to a vote for that nominee to become the Grinch of Maryville and then that indivdual will lead the parade to kick off the Christmas season officially.

The voting will end Tuesday, November 28. The Grinch nominee that has the most votes will benefit the non-profit they represent all of the money collected during the voting process.

Here are the nominees and their application:

• For Maryville Parks & Recreation, Corey McVinua: “Corey McVinua is an exemplary Maryville citizen, maintaining membership in several local organizations, including the Maryville Host Lions. Corey has been employed at the Maryville Housing Authority, and currently serves as the director, he has also worked as a lieutenant fireman with the Maryville Fire Department since 1995. He has been a diligent member of the Maryville Parks & Recreation board since 2003, working closely with the former and new directors to create new opportunities for the Maryville area.”

• For Girl Scouts Service Unit 805, Larry Stiens: “Larry Stiens has been an active volunteer of the Girl Scouts Service Unit 805 for over seven years, frequently providing space and farm equipment to help the troop move and deliver over 2,000 cases of Girl Scout cookies yearly. He also works tirelessly to help coordinate the fall sales program for the Nodaway, Holt and Atchison County areas. Larry is simultaneously involved in several other community organizations, including as the board president of Consumers Oil Cooperative.”

• For the New Nodaway Humane Society, Wendy Combs: “Wendy Combs has served as the director of the New Nodaway Humane Society since 2014, helping place more than 1,200 animals in their ‘fur-ever homes.’ She has helped boost the NNHS to an outstanding 89 percent adoption rate. Wendy has been instrumental in obtaining grants resulting in more than $3,500 to help the NNHS. She helps organize and maintain the Nodaway County Puppies for Parole program, providing training and socializing opportunities for both the dogs and offenders involved in the program. She helped create fundraising events including dinner programs with Pagliai’s, Pups at the Pub, Easter Dog-Gone Bone Hunt, and the annual Pawsatlapoola Dog Pool Party.”

• For Lettuce Dream, Rod Couts: “Rod Couts has been involved with Lettuce Dream since its inception, becoming an official board member a year ago. He created and spearheaded the Amazing Lettuce Chase this past summer providing a fun and educational fundraising opportunity for citizens of the Nodaway County area. Rod has also served on several other community boards including currently the Downtown Maryville board and formerly the Chamber of Commerce board, including as a past president.”

• For the Maryville Public Arts Committee, Diane Sudhoff: “Diane has been an instrumental member of the Maryville Public Arts Committee since day one. Diane helped lead the way to by connecting with out-of-state artists to receive GO ART for the downtown square, she has represented M-PAC to city council and several sponsors and advisory committees over the years. Diane conceptualized the Art, Rhythm & Brews event working tirelessly to create logos, websites, and the sponsorship opportunities that have helped make a yearly Maryville event. She has been a huge part of the Maryville Public Arts Committee coming to be and succeeding.”

Registration for the parade is open and free for any one that would like to be involved, pre-registration is strongly encouraged, forms can be found on the Chamber website at: maryvillechamber.com/christmas.html. Those who are interested in learning more, have any questions, or would like to an entry in the Christmas Parade, please call 660.582.8643.