The St. Gregory Student Ambassadors and the Maryville Rotary Club are sponsoring a pasta dinner as a fundraiser for Shoes For Orphan Souls.

The dinner is from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 13 at St. Gregory parish hall. Spaghetti and fettucini pasta will be served with marinara and alfredo sauces, shrimp, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. A freewill donation of cash or new children’s shoes will be collected at the door. This year, the shoes will be donated to needy youth in the Dominican Republic as well as in the US.