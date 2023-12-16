By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley Girls and Boys Basketball Teams hosted the Spoofhounds on December 8 in Conception Jct., with Platte Valley coming away with a 42-24 win in the girls game, and Maryville winning 69-42 in the boys game.

The girls game was a defensive battle from the start, as the younger and less experienced Spoofhound squad was able to keep things close. Platte Valley took just a 15-10 lead into halftime. They were able to get some more offense going in the third quarter however, bringing a 29-21 lead into the final period of play before eventually pulling away for the victory. Senior Brylie Angle scored a game high 18 points for Platte Valley, and she was followed by Senior Maggie Collins with 16 points. The experienced duo will look to be a key one-two punch for Platte Valley as the season goes along and the team looks to make its way back to the final four.

In the boys game, Maryville jumped out to a hot start, as Senior Derek Quinlin made four three-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Spoofhounds take a 24-3 lead, and eventually they would jump out to a 32-3 lead in the second quarter. It was a dominant display from Maryville, but Platte Valley was not going to quit. They continued to chip away at the lead, but the high powered offense and the tough defense from Maryville was too much on the night. Maryville sits at 5-0 on the season, and it is the first time since the 2009/2010 season that the program has won its first five games of the season. They will face some tough MEC competition as the season goes along, but with their deadly three point shooting and aggressive defense, the Spoofhounds are looking to make a run towards the state tournament this season.