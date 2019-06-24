The Maryville Park and Recreation Board reorganized during its regular meeting on June 6 with Tim Conn as president, Jeff Ferguson as vice president and DeAnn Davison as secretary.

The board reviewed the Annual Report to the City Council and the RFQ for the MPR Master Plan. The board advised Director Jeff Stubblefield to proceed with the RFQ after city officials and the lawyer review it.

The board also approved the May 2 minutes and the financial report.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Monica Ottman:

• Weather has been a factor for adult softball as well as youth baseball and softball, where games will probably need to be made up on Saturdays to make sure the season is completed by July 4. MPR is hosting a boys 9-10 tournament from June 14 to 25.

• Sizzlin’ Hoops is going well. The older age groups are down so shootouts will be considered in the future for them.

• The adult sand volleyball league has four teams which will compete in the Sunset Spike Tournament in July.

• Summer Camp starts at the end of June. All counselors have been hired and will be trained a week before camp begins.

• A pickleball tournament is being planned for June 23.

• The Youth Bike Club has five riders and they went over bike safety with Maryville Public Safety before their first ride.

• MPR is working with VIP Series to host a youth girls softball tournament on July 13 and 14.

Recreation Coordinator Maggie Veer:

• The Maryville Aquatic Center is open and all systems are functioning properly. The lifeguards are doing well and await the first unannounced audit of procedures.

• The Sharks swim team has 94 swimmers this year and have had two meets to date.

• Private swim lessons have begun and are available throughout the summer. Group lessons are filling up quickly and begin the last week of June.

• Both water aerobics classes are full and going well.

• The concession stand at Donaldson Westside Park is open with strong sales.

MCC and Marketing Supervisor Justin Miller:

• The Maryville Community Center attendance for May 2019 was 6,806 compared to 5,610 in 2018. MCC year-to-date numbers are 43,991 compared to 39,663 in 2018.

• The May combined total of MCC and MAC are 7,269 for 2019 and 6,635 for 2018. Year-to-date combined totals are 44,717 for 2019 and 42,468 for 2018.

• The MCC will have special hours over the July 4th holiday with child watch available but no classes being held. It will be open from 6 am to noon on Thursday, July 4 and from 8 am to 8 pm on Friday, July 5.

Park Supervisor Kavin Dew:

• Ballfield amenities have arrived and mowing continues around the rain.

• Posts, signs and ropes for six handicap parking spots have been installed at Donaldson Westside Park next to the service road.

Jeff Stubblefield:

• Currently working on the FY2020 budget.

• Board members Zack Wray, Adam Teale and Bryan Grow were reappointed at the last city council meeting. Megan Dennis has moved out of the city limits and needs to resign, so staff is currently looking for another board member.

The board approved to enter closed session for the purpose of real estate.

The next meeting is to be determined due to the July 4 holiday.