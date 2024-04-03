Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary members presented a donation of $10,000, in part for a new blanket warmer for the emergency department.

Remaining funds were used to purchase a versatile patient cart. This cart will have numerous items to provide patient and visitors comfort. Some of these items include: word puzzles, coloring books, stuffed animals, bottles of water. The auxiliary has helped support the Tree of Warmth, Coffee for a Cure, the annual Giving Tuesday, and Hospital Gala; any initiative to support Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Currently, more than 40 auxiliary members give their time and talents through various fundraising events throughout the year and are the sole operators of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville gift shop. All funds generated through gift shop sales, luncheons and special events aid in the development of programs and services.

If an individual is interested in learning more about Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary membership, they should contact Community Relations Manager Kelsi Meyer at kelsi.meyer@mymlc.com.