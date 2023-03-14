The Maryville High School cast of “12 Incompetent Jurors” gathered at a recent rehearsal. They are, sitting: Julie Conn, Wesley Ware, Brinley Conn, Cassidy Kline, Alex Peck, Lily Hansen, Isaiah Schieber; standing: Tallyn Haer, Kate Wright, Alayna Pargas, Meah Schommer, Shawn Mahoney, Brooklyn Johnson and Tatum Burson. Not pictured are Mason Marriott and Monica Conover.

The play, a parody of “12 Angry Men,” will be presented at 7 pm, Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 and 2 pm, Sunday, March 19 at the Schneider Performing Arts Center at MHS. Tickets are $5 at the door or online at showtix4u.com.