Women’s Beach Volleyball Players – 2023

Beach volleyball is the 90th and newest NCAA sport. The 7th National Championship was played last weekend in Gulf Shores, AL. The USC Trojans won their fifth title. The per capita production of NCAA beach volleyball players is greater in coastal states and the Midwest. Arizona leads followed by Hawaii, Nebraska, Colorado and Alabama. There are 91 NCAA women’s beach volleyball programs across all divisions resulting in 1,637 players. 156 or slightly less than 10% of the players come from outside the U.S. Led by Canada, Brazil, and the Czech Republic.