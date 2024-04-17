Leaders from the Downtown Maryville group announced this week ‘“pumpkin palooza” will be added to the annual Fall into Fun event.

The Downtown Maryville family-friendly extravaganza, set for September 29 on the Nodaway County Courthouse square, will again feature vendors with homemade and homegrown products. Plus this year, a show-stopping Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest that will award the gardening prowess of local green thumbs and pumpkin enthusiasts.

To kick-off the contest, Downtown Maryville is generously providing pumpkin seedlings to all participating growers from Nodaway County and surrounding counties. There will also be expert tips and tricks to nurture the Atlantic Giant Pumpkin seedlings into colossal, prize-winning pumpkins. The grand prize will receive $1,000 and the bragging rights to the grower.

To join in on the pumpkin-growing fun, growers can register online at downtownmaryvillemo.com/ giantpumpkins. The registration fee of $10 covers the cost of the seedlings and ensures a spot in this exciting competition. The deadline for pre-registration is May 15 and seedling pickup day is 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 18 and 1 to 5 pm, Sunday, May 19 at Maryville Glass and Lock, Fifth and Buchanan.

The weigh-in event, where contenders will showcase their giant gourds will be from 8 am to 4 pm, Saturday, September 28 at Consumers Oil Co., First and Depot, Maryville. Then the entries will be exhibited during the Fall into Fun event on Sunday with awards to be presented at 4 pm. Besides the $1,000 grand prize, an additional $1,000 will be presented including a special $250 prize to registered FFA or 4-H members.

“The Fall into Fun event is all about celebrating the joy of autumn and bringing the community together in a fun and creative way,” said DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville executive director. “We can’t wait to see the incredible pumpkins our local growers will produce!”