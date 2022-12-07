“Alibis,” a murder-mystery by Peter Kennedy, will be presented at 7 pm, Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9 and 2 and 7 pm, Saturday, December 10, with dessert served at each performance. The play takes place at The Rose Theatre, Maryville.

Cast members are, front: Clint Rowen playing aristocrat Sir Tanley Fraude; Scott Lance, playboy Sandy Lynxe; Damon Leiss, detective ES Sovedd; Ben Hargrave, butler Justin; back: Megan Vesel, chemist Dr. Jacqueline Hyde; Joni Voss, social butterfly, Hope Trite; Denise Rowen, nun Sister Bella Donna; Julie Farnan, the stranger; and Sarah Ware, the maid, Monique. Not pictured is director Nina Dewhirst.

Tickets are $10 which includes dessert. Those with dietary restrictions may call Dewhirst at 660.582.8906. Only 56 seats are available for each performance. Seating can be chosen at the time of purchase. Reservations may be made at rosetheatremaryville.org.