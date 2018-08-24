William Lavern Straughn, six, Grant City, died Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Services will be held at noon, Monday, August 27 at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, for the immediate family. Family will receive friends at 11 am at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to US Bank in William Straughn’s name or to the Bram Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.