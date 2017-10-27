Today’s Civic Women (TCW) announced the beginning of the 33rd annual Toys for Tots of Nodaway County campaign.

The goal of the program is to ensure that all children have something under the Christmas tree. Toys For Tots of Nodaway County is one of TCW’s main service projects and it provided toys to 251 children in 2016. Each child receives toys as well as one book.

To give individuals more incentive to donate, TCW is pairing with the Nodaway News Leader, which is offering $5 off newspaper subscriptions with a toy donation. The discounted subscription offer will last until Friday, December 1 and toys may be dropped off at the NNL to receive the subscription discount.

Individuals and organizations can help the cause by making monetary donations, donating new toys, hosting fundraisers or sponsoring a toy drive. This year, barrels to collect toys and donation jars are now in stores and will be picked up on December 1. This allows the toys to be sorted and then distributed to the families on Monday, December 11.

The barrel locations are Nodaway News Leader, Westlake Ace Hardware, The Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville Daily Forum, Meyer Auto, Walgreens and Rapid Elite.

Donation jars will be at Bank Midwest, US Bank, Citizens Bank, Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville Public Library, Casey’s north and east, Thrivent Financial and Wells Bank.

If families would like to be considered as recipients, they can contact Community Services, 1212 South Main Street, Suite B, Maryville, 660.582.3113. Community Services will begin the application process this week. Only approved applicants will receive toys.

All donations are 100 percent tax deductible and may be sent to Toys for Tots of Nodaway County, PO Box 104, Maryville, MO 64468.

For more information about the Toys for Tots of Nodaway County program, contact DeAnn Davison at 660.582.0344.