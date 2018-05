Stanley Lynn Stanton, 82, Skidmore, died Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, May 11 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Laura Street Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the directions of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.