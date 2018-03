Sr. Maryellen Riley, 90, died Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Our Lady of Rickenbach Benedictine Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Clyde.

A wake was held Monday, March 5 at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde. Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, March 6 at the Monastery Chapel. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

