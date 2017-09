The Nodaway-Holt/South Holt football team beat SW Livingston 64-16 on August 25.

Spartan quarterback Eric Ottman prepares to receive the ball from Treyton Plummer as Westyn Williams focuses on his opponent.

Tristan Steinert, Colton Egbert and Reagan Morris take down the opposition in a group tackle.

Dakota Cain and Egbert line up and get down into their stance.