Nodaway County property owners have the esteemed honor to pay the highest tax rate in Missouri again this year.

Ravenwood real and personal property owners are paying $10.0214 per $100 assessed valuation, topping the state. Those entities and taxes are: state, 3¢; sheltered workshop, senior center and health center, 5¢ each; Jackson Township, 4.92¢; Jackson fire, 29.54¢; Northeast Nodaway R-V, $5.8331; Jackson road bond, 40.43¢; Jackson road and bridge, 84.22¢; City of Ravenwood, $2.2972; and Nodaway County, 12¢.

There are 83 tax entities and watershed districts in the county with 64 increasing the tax levy, 17 decreasing it and two staying the same. The lowest levy, $4.80, is located in Lincoln Township.

School levies vary within the county. They are: Jefferson C-123, $6.2439; South Nodaway R-IV, $5.85; Northeast Nodaway R-V, $5.8331; Maryville R-II, $5.0807; North Nodaway R-VI, $4.7523; Nodaway-Holt R-VII, $4.2898; and West Nodaway R-I, $4.1779.

Manufacturing firms face $1.14 per $100 assessed valuation as a surtax.

Tax statements will be mailed early in November and taxes should be paid by December 31.