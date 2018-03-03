Members of the Northeast Nodaway band, choir and cheerleading squad will perform this year’s dinner theater, “The Hunt for the Red Slippers,” written by Band Director Amanda Ojeda.

The play is a twist on the traditional Wizard of Oz and is directed by Ojeda and Cheer Coach Beth Russo. Audience members will actively participate, helping to solve the mystery. The plot follows the wizard, who stole the ruby slippers from the wicked witch, who in turn steals Bluejay from Northeast Nodaway, holding him for ransom.

Tickets are $15 for adults or two tickets for $25, and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets are currently on sale for the performance at 5 pm, Saturday, March 17.

A spaghetti dinner will be served including salad, bread and dessert.

“We want anyone to feel welcome. It is going to be a fun night,” Russo said.

Last year, Ojeda and Russo noticed the potential for a drama program at the school and set out to produce their first play. They wanted to give students interested in the arts an opportunity to pursue their talents and interests, leading them to continue the drama program this year.

“It is something that is important to the both of us. We are educators first. Our goal is to build well-rounded kids. Something like this gives kids who are not into basketball and other sports a chance to be involved. We put our whole heart on the line for the kids,” Russo said.

The money raised will be split between the cheerleading and band departments. This year, the funds will go toward paying for cheer camps, travel expenses, new marching band uniform hats and other items.

“It is something we hope to continue for a long time,” Russo stated.