Mary Eulalah Adwell, 96, died Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Services will be at 11 am, Monday, May 22 at Hope Lutheran Evangelical Church, 931 South Main Street, Maryville, with Pastor David Oddi officiating and burial at 2 pm at High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Visitation is at 10 am prior to the service. Lunch will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to The Jefferson Education Foundation Eulalah Adwell Scholarship at Jefferson C-123 School and Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.