Christian Motorcycle Association is holding a fundraising motorcycle ride “Bug Run” with registration and bike blessing beginning at 9 am, kickstands up at 10 am, Saturday, April 28 at East Caseys, 1719 East First Street, Maryville. For more information, contact Nate Rice at 816.344.9794.

Local 26 Freedom of Road Riders will hold a motorcycle awareness run with kickstands up at 10 am, Saturday, also from East Caseys. For more information, contact Kathy Rice at 660.582.1742.