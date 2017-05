James “Jimmy” L. Kochenderfer Jr., 56, died Wednesday, April 24, 2017.

A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 pm, Saturday, May 13 at UCP, 3303 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph.

Donations go towards a memorial brick wall being built within UCP.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.