By Dustin Henggeler

It was an evenly matched game during the Class 2 District 16 championship October 21 in St. Joseph as the Maryville Spoofhounds soccer team took on the St. Pius X Warriors. Despite that, the Hounds did fall 2-3 after making a two-point comeback to tie the game.

The loss ended Maryville’s season at 15-5-1 and a second place finish in the district tournament.

For more photos and the full sports story, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.