EAA Chapter 1540 Hawk Road Flyers is hosting its Chili Fly-In from 11 am to 3 pm, Saturday, February 3 at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25775 Hawk Road, Maryville.

The event is to celebrate the airport’s new runway, apron and fuel pumps. Open to anyone who is interested in aviation, it will be an opportunity to see airplanes, network with pilots, fly a flight simulator and eat chili, including a vegetarian offering, among other activities.

Prize categories include: newest, oldest, biggest and smallest airplanes, best paint job, farthest traveled and best landing on a flight simulator. Prizes include Mozingo Golf Course rounds of golf, Planet Sub gift certificates and 3D-printed model airplanes.

The food is free, but the Hawk Road Flyers will accept donations. If the crosswind is greater than 15 knots, the fly-in will be Saturday, February 10.