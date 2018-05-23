The 2018 NCAA Division I Softball Regionals dominated ESPN coverage this past weekend. Super Regionals, or the Sweet Sixteen, will be played this coming weekend. The SEC accounts for eight of the teams. This proportional-symbol map displays the teams that have amassed the highest rankings over the past five years.

The largest symbols include Oklahoma, Florida, Oregon, Alabama and Michigan. All teams except Michigan are still alive going into this weekend. The eight Super Regional winners will play in the College World Series the following week.