March Madness is upon us. This proportional-symbol map displays the NCAA Division I basketball teams that have amassed the highest finishes over the past five years. The largest symbols include Villanova, Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. These programs tend to lie within the basketball heartland or core area. Successful teams over this time period which are not in this year’s NCAA include Louisville, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Oregon, Baylor, Notre Dame and Connecticut. Good luck with your brackets!