The Freedom Rock Plaza moved closer to completion with the installation of the black granite tops to make a “serenity wall” seating area surrounding the rock painted by Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II of Greenfield, IA.

The tops are inscribed with the names of contributors who helped make the Freedom Rock Plaza a reality. The project is the undertaking of the five Nodaway County Lions Clubs, Graham, Hopkins, Maryville Host, Maryville Pride and Pickering, as a Centennial Legacy Project marking the 100th year of Lions Clubs International.

To help finance the project, the Lions Clubs are selling engraved commemorative red brick pavers to be added to the plaza. Three sizes are available: 4×8-inch with three lines of text, $50; 8×8-inch with four lines of text, $100; and 8×16-inch with four lines of text, $200. Paver purchasing forms are available through the five Nodaway County Lions Clubs, Consumers Oil Company, First and Depot Streets, American Electric, 216 West Third, or at the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third Street, Maryville.

The Freedom Rock Plaza will be dedicated at 9:30 am, Saturday, November 11. The Lions are collaborating with American Legion Post 100, VFW and Maryville Parks and Recreation to honor veterans with a short ceremony to officially open the plaza.

Parking will be available at the AL Post, 1104 East Fifth Street. A bus shuttle service to Franklin Park will begin at 9 am. The buses will return to the legion for the Veterans Day indoor ceremony at 11 am.

Parking will also be available at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 901 North Main Street, and the north Dollar General parking lot.