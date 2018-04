Faith B. Coniglio, 91, died Monday, April 16, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Ms. Coniglio has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Maryville.

