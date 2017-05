Sunday

• Jefferson Graduation, 1 pm

• Maryville High Graduation, 2 pm

• North Nodaway Graduation, 3 pm

• West Nodaway Graduation, 3 pm

• South Nodaway Graduation, 4 pm

Monday

• Maryville High V soccer – Districts begin at home

• Maryville Middle 8th Finals

• Maryville Middle 8th to Beal Park

• Nodaway-Holt Elementary Fun Day

• Nodaway-Holt JH/HS Semester Tests

• North Nodaway 8th grade Promotion

• North Nodaway Early Childhood Water Day

• North Nodaway JH/HS Finals

• North Nodaway Preschool last day of school

• Northeast Nodaway Elementary Reading Party

• South Nodaway Mr. Jenkins Movie Night

• Maryville Middle 6th Awards Assembly, 8:15 am

• Eugene Field 4th visit to Maryville Middle, 9:30 am

• St. Gregory’s K/4th to park, 10 am

• Maryville Middle 8th to Maryville High for lunch, 10:20 am

• Maryville Middle 5th Awards Assembly, 1:15 pm

• Maryville Middle 8th Talent Show, 2 pm

• South Nodaway Kindergarten Graduation, 6 pm

• West Nodaway 8th grade Promotion, 6 pm

Tuesday

• Horace Mann Field Day

• Maryville last day of school

• Maryville Middle 5th to Judah Park

• Maryville Middle 7th to Sunrise Park

• Maryville Middle 8th Bowling

• Nodaway-Holt JH/HS Semester Tests

• Nodaway-Holt last day of school, dismiss at 1 pm

• North Nodaway JH/HS Finals

• North Nodaway last day of school, dismiss early

• St. Gregory’s Field Day, 8 am

• Nodaway-Holt K-3 Awards, 9 am

• Nodaway-Holt 4-6 Awards, 10:15 am

• Northeast Nodaway last day of school, dismiss at 12:35 pm

• Jefferson 8th grade Graduation and Awards Night, 6 pm

• North-West Nodaway Track Banquet at Beal, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Athletic Awards Night, 6:30 pm

Wednesday

• St. Gregory’s All School Mass, 8 am

• West Nodaway K/1st Awards, 8:30 am

• West Nodaway 2/3 Awards, 9:20 am

• West Nodaway 4/5 Awards, 10:10 am

• Jefferson, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s last day of school, dismiss at 12:30 pm

Thursday

• Northeast Nodaway HS Cheer Camp, 9 am

• West Nodaway last day of school, dismiss at 12:30 pm

• Jefferson BOE meeting, 5:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway BOE meeting, 7 pm

Friday

• Horace Mann last day of school

• Northeast Nodaway HS Cheer Camp, 9 am

• Horace Mann 6th grade Graduation, 10:30 am

Saturday

• Jefferson Stuco/FFA cleanup day, 8 am