Dorothy A. Clark Schmidt, 84, Maryville, formerly of Pickering, died Sunday, January 13, 2018, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Graveside services and burial will be at 1:30 pm, Saturday, January 20 at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 pm, Saturday, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

