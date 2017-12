Debra “Debbie” Jo Moore, 65, Grant City, died Monday, December 4, 2017, at Northwest Medical Center, Albany.

Mrs. Moore’s body has been cremated.

Memorial services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, December 9 at the Worth County Fairground Building in Grant City. Pastor Bendi Burgin will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Arrangements are under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.