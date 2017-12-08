December 8

Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary mass, 8 am and 7 pm, St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

44th annual Yuletide Feaste, 6:30 pm, also on Saturday, December 9, JW Jones Student Union. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $31.50 each. Check or cash may be used in Room 101 of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building; credit card orders may be made at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/music/yuletide.htm.

City of Light Living Christmas Tree, 7 pm, also on Sunday, December 10, Maryville First Baptist Church.

Winter Wonderland Dance, 7 to 9 pm, West Nodaway Middle School.

December 9

Breakfast in Whoville, 7:30 to 10:30 am, Maryville Community Center. Last day to register at activityreg.com is Friday, December 8. Event will feature Mrs. Claus story time, crafts, pancakes and photo opportunity with Santa and maybe even the Grinch. For more information, contact Jordyn Swalley at 660.562.2923.

Pancakes with Santa, 8 to 10 am, served by the American Legion Junior Auxiliary at the Burlington Jct. AL building. Donations will be taken. From 9 to 10 am, children may have their photo taken with Santa.

A Visit from Santa, 9 am, BJ United Methodist Church. Church members will pass out Christmas books.

Nodaway County Historical Society Museum fundraiser, 9 am to 3 pm, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville. There will be a coffee shop, bake sale and vendor sales. For more information, call 660.582.8176.

Ben’s Stockings of Hope wrap and stuff day, 9 am, St. Gregory’s Church. Volunteers welcome. To help those in need, contact bensstockings@gmail.com.

Skidmore Christmas Lighting Contest judging begins and continues through Sunday, December 10.

December 10

Youth Christmas program, 10 am, for the Maitland/Graham congregations at Graham United Methodist Church.

Children’s Christmas program, 10 am, Maryville First Christian Church.

Bethany Christian Church Advent service, 10:30 am, Barnard.

Advent services, 10:30 am, Barnard Christian Church.

“Certain Expectations” Advent service, 10:30 am, Maryville First Presbyterian Church.

Candles and Carols, 6 pm, Maryville First United Methodist Church.

Dave Melton Family Singers Christmas concert, 6:30 pm, Ravenwood Christian Church.

Children’s Musical, 7 pm, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

December 11

“Books and Bears” are being collected until December 18 at Jefferson. New books and teddy bears/stuffed animals will be distributed to hospitalized children at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, and Northwest Medical Center, Albany. Monetary donations are also accepted.

St. Gregory’s Advent activities with the Falcon Faith Families, 7:50 am.

West Nodaway Elementary Christmas skating trip, 10 am to 2:30 pm.

Communal Penance service, 5:30 pm, soup supper to follow at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

Winter concert, 7 pm, Jefferson High School.

Nodaway-Holt Junior High/High School Christmas program, 7 pm, in Graham.

December 12

Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church is collecting canned goods and non-perishables until today for the Ministerial Alliance food boxes.

“The Polar Express,” age two to eight story hour, 5:30 pm, Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street. Register by calling 660.582.5281 or clarkdeborah23@gmail.com.

Snow Fun, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, NEN preschool room. This is a parent and child activity night for families in the Northeast Nodaway school district. Parents and children ages one to five are welcome. Sponsored by NEN Parents as Teachers.

Horace Mann winter music program, 7 to 8 pm, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, Northwest Missouri State University.

Maryville Middle School vocal concert, 7 pm, PAC.

Annual Christmas Celebration with the Nodaway Chorale, 7:30 pm, First United Methodist Church sanctuary, Maryville. The free-will donation program of Christmas music and carols will have a reception following.

December 13

“The Word Became Flesh” Advent services, 7 pm, Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville.

December 14

Leet Center winter program, 6 pm, JW Jones Student Union, Northwest campus.

Maryville High School vocal concert, 6 pm, PAC.

Northeast Nodaway Junior High/High School Christmas program, 6 pm, Samson’s Court.

Christmas music concert for second through fifth grade, 6 pm, West Nodaway.

Nodaway-Holt Elementary Christmas program, 7 pm, in newer gym in Graham.

December 15

Christmas dinner, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. Cost is $5 for those age 60 and over, $7 for ages 59 and under.

Horace Mann winter break begins at 3:15 pm.